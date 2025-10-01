Cardi B Vows To Meet With “Possessed Drug Addict” Nicki Minaj: “This Past Twitter Now”

The beef between the two rappers reached epic levels on Wednesday (October 1) as their latest war of words dragged on into its second day.

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reached epic levels on Wednesday (October 1) as their war of words dragged on into its second day. But the Am I The Drama? rapper, feels it’s time they meet face-to-face.

Following the barrage of insults traded between the two women, Cardi B took a more serious tone in what she said would be her final tweet addressing the matter. In a lengthy tweet, the 32-year-old Bronx native implored Nicki Minaj to get professional help while standing firm on her belief that Nicki is a drug addict and victim of child sexual abuse.

Cardi begins by addressing Nicki by her government name, Onika Tanya Maraj, then goes in on her longtime nemesis.

“This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth,” she writes. “You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you every time he did that crack pipe. I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today.”

Cardi B also claimed that Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, doesn’t seek help for her because he counts on her being too high to care that he’s spending her fortune.

“Your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card… yea you think I don’t know??” she continues. “Them queens nikkas that you be letting in your house every time you kick them out be coming and spilling your tea in the hood.. but I’m gonna be the realest person to ever tell you.. YOU NEED TO GET HELP!!

“You need to heal that trauma.. you always coming at people every time you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.. your fans are gonna gas you up while you literally lose your g####### mind…. You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.”

She concludes with, “I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU.”

Cardi B has repeatedly vowed to meet up with Nicki in New York City, especially after she pulled Cardi’s children into the feud. Nicki threatened her children with violence, suggesting she wanted to kick Kulture in the teeth. For her part, Cardi claimed Nicki’s son, “Papa Bear,” was slow and non-verbal because of all the drugs Nicki allegedly did while she was pregnant.

Cardi also asserted that Nicki should be measuring her success against peers like Rihanna and Drake rather than picking fights with her. Their latest Twitter war highlights the lingering rivalry between the two rap titans and keep their years-long drama front and center in pop culture once again.

As of publication time, Nicki is still tweeting about Cardi, calling her “Barney B” and writing things like, “Offset told Pee you’re UGLEEE” and “Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig.”

Stay tuned.