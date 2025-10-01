Cardi B Accuses Ice Spice Of Leaking Explosive Phone Call As Manager Denies Involvement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B called out Ice Spice and her manager after a private phone call went viral, accusing them of leaking the audio to stir up drama.

Cardi B accused Ice Spice of leaking a recorded phone call that captured the Bronx rapper threatening violence.

In the audio clip, Cardi is heard yelling at James Rosemond Jr.—Ice Spice’s manager—during a three-way call, threatening to put hands on the 25-year-old rapper.

Her voice is unmistakable as she shouts, “I’ma show y’all! I’m not Latto! I’ma beat her the f### up! I’ma knock her the f### out! All y’all! I’ma beat her ass.”

Cardi B goes off on Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion & Latto In New Leaked Phone Call pic.twitter.com/KymUZqXrok — Rap Culture Buzz (@RapCultureBuzz) September 30, 2025

The confrontation appears to trace back to July 2024, when Ice Spice dropped her debut album Y2K.

One track, “BB Belt,” sparked speculation that it contained subliminal jabs at Cardi. Tensions simmered until the leaked call poured gasoline on the situation.

Cardi didn’t wait long to confront Rosemond Jr. publicly. Taking to X, she posted, “But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation,” before urging him to “post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award.”

Rosemond Jr. quickly fired back, denying any role in recording or releasing the call. “I did not record or leak that call,” he wrote. “You hear me on speaker w/ ur manager Tubby who called me with you on three way & u can literally hear that in the clip. The audio didn’t come from me.”

He added, “I respect private conversations & I’m not in the business of leaking anything.”

Cardi wasn’t buying it. “James be foreal and be a man I was in my bedroom by myself… it was only you me and tubby on the call.. so you saying it was tubby??”

She also pointed the finger directly at Ice Spice, writing, “Your artist put a laughing emoji then leaked the convo then posted a trash ass clip of her song in less than a hour.”

The Bronx-born rapper’s frustration comes just weeks after her album Am I The Drama? topped the Billboard 200 and reignited her long-running feud with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B Accuses Ice Spice Of Using Drama To Promo Upcoming Single

The timing of the leak didn’t go unnoticed by Cardi, who suggested the drama was being used to promote Ice Spice’s music.

Rosemond Jr. pushed back on that idea, accusing Cardi of manipulating the moment. “Your artist new song is not charting anywhere.. What can you possibly do for my rollout?? The gaslighting is insane,” he said.

Ice Spice, for her part, has stayed mostly quiet. She posted a laughing emoji on social media, then teased a new track titled “Pretty Privilege.”

In the snippet, she raps, “She might talk s### on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk it to my face,” a line many believe is aimed at Cardi.

The leaked call also dragged in other names, including Latto. Cardi, in the heat of the moment, said she’s not like “p####-ass Latto.”

She later apologized, writing, “I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!!”

Despite the back-and-forth, Ice Spice has not made any official statement about the audio or Cardi’s accusations.