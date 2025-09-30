Cardi B Threatens Ice Spice, Disses Latto In Leaked Phone Rant Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B threatened Ice Spice in a profanity-laced leaked phone call shared by JT as Nicki Minaj fued reignites with explosive posts.

Cardi B unleashed a profanity-laced tirade threatening to put hands on Ice Spice in a leaked phone call shared by JT, escalating an already messy online war involving Nicki Minaj and other rap heavyweights.

The explosive audio, seemingly recorded last July, surfaced after JT posted it on social media following a heated exchange between Cardi and Minaj on Monday (September 30).

The Bronx rapper can be heard yelling at multiple people on the call, allegedly including someone from Ice Spice’s camp.

“I’m not Latto,” Cardi says in the clip, adding “I’m a beat her the f### up. I’m a knock her the f### out.”

She also threatened Ice Spice’s rumored boyfriend and producer, Riot. “I’m a get Riot beat up by my n#####,” she said. “You think I’m f###### p####-ass Latto?”

The call appears to have taken place the same day Ice Spice visited the Empire State Building to promote her Y2K! album, which dropped July 26, 2024.

That project included the track “BB Belt,” which leaked the day before and was widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Cardi.

At the time Cardi appeared to respond to Ice Spice, tweeting, “These b###### have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B###### !!!”

Cardi B Vows To Put Hands On Ice Spice Whenever They Cross Paths

The post appears to have been made on the same day as the leaked recording of Cardi B threatening Ice Spice.

“Y’all know exactly what the f### the b#### said,” Cardi shouted during the call. “Put her on the phone right now.”

When someone mentioned Ice Spice was about to do an “Empire State joint,” Cardi snapped. “She in New York? Tell her link up. Where y’all at?”

She continued pressing for Ice Spice’s location, threatening violence at any future public appearance.

“Y’all wanna f###### act stupid,” Cardi raged. “N#### think I’m Latto? You think I’m Nicki? I’ll beat you the f### up, all y’all. I’m a beat her ass. I’m a beat her. Any red carpet, any f###### show I see her at, any f###### event, I’m a f###### beat her.”

Cardi also claimed she had no prior issue with Ice Spice but changed her stance after recent events.

“I’m a beat her the f### up,” she added. “Y’all n##### think I’m playing. I’m a show you.”

JT, who had her own spat with Cardi after being dissed on the track “Magnet,” chimed in on X with a series of mocking posts. “lol that b#### home ugly & mad no celebration!” she wrote. “I would’ve been break dancing right now if I was #1 but she know she lied!!!!!”

The tension between Cardi and Ice Spice has been brewing for over a year.

Ironically, just weeks ago, Ice Spice publicly praised Cardi during an interview with Keke Palmer.

“I feel like Cardi B definitely brought back that hope [that] girls could rap,” she said. “Because for a long time, Nicki [Minaj] seemed so unattainable.”