Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto After Dissing Her In Heated Phone Call

Cardi B publicly apologized to Latto after a leaked phone call with Ice Spice’s manager went viral, exposing her threatening remarks.

Cardi B issued a public apology to Latto on Monday (September 30), after a leaked phone call with Ice Spice’s manager went viral and exposed the Bronx rapper calling Latto “p####” and threatening violence.

The audio, which surfaced online hours earlier, captured Cardi in a tense conversation with James Rosemond Jr., Ice Spice’s manager.

During the call, Cardi threw shade at Latto, accusing her of being scared to confront Ice Spice.

“Why you want to act dumb?” Cardi said in the recording. “I’m not Latto! I’m a beat her the f### up! I’ma knock her the f### out!”

Cardi B goes off on Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion & Latto In New Leaked Phone Call

The backlash online was immediate, forcing Cardi to clarify her comments and publicly apologize to Latto on social media.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY,” Cardi wrote. “I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

The apology came just days after the two dropped the “Errtime (Remix)” on September 24, part of the deluxe version of Cardi’s album Am I The Drama?

Latto Addresses Cardi B Relationship

It marked their second collaboration following their successful track “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Latto, who had to record and submit her verse within 24 hours to meet the album deadline, hasn’t publicly responded to Cardi’s apology.

But earlier this week, she told TMZ she wasn’t worried about catching any lyrical strays from Cardi.

“Me and Cardi locked in,” she said, adding that other girls should be “scared.”

Cardi also accused Ice Spice of using the moment to promote her upcoming single. She pointed out that Ice Spice posted a laughing emoji shortly after the call leaked, then teased her track “Pretty Privilege.”

The drama adds to a growing list of public feuds in Hip-Hop, particularly among women in the genre.

Cardi is also currently reigniting her long-standing beef with Nicki Minaj, which flared up again this week