Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Feud Explodes: Kids, Lawsuit Threats & Personal Attacks Fly Online

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s bitter feud hit a shocking low as the rappers dragged each other’s children and traded explosive personal insults.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B turned Twitter into a battlefield late Tuesday night (September 30) as their long-running feud reached a disturbing new level, dragging their children into the chaos.

The online clash reignited earlier in the day after Minaj questioned the legitimacy of Cardi’s album success.

What started as a jab quickly spiraled into a scorched-earth exchange that lasted into the early hours of Wednesday (October 1).

Minaj took aim at Cardi’s past comments about infertility, calling them offensive and threatening to sue.

Cardi fired back, “Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese.”

Minaj then referenced the notorious 2018 New York Fashion Week incident, claiming Cardi B suffers “seizures from the knot.”

She also accused Cardi’s upcoming project of being cursed, saying it “has been dipped in evil spirits & their sole purpose is to unleash the spirit of drama in your lives.”

Things got uglier when Minaj referenced Cardi’s daughter, tweeting “Barney B & kulture vulture” and “Kulture vulture you ugly too.”

Minaj followed up with a direct challenge: “Do something. We in NEW YORK. HEAVY ON IT.”

Cardi B Fires Back At Nicki Minaj With Shocking Allegations

Cardi denied having seizures and accused Minaj of drug use. “You haven’t even cut your f##### kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day,” she wrote.

The Bronx rapper then warned Minaj to back off her children. “Let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you b####!!”

Cardi escalated the personal attacks, writing, “Your daddy was a crackhead and your brother was raping his stepchild. You got medical records on me??? Post them b####!!!”

She also hit back at Minaj’s insult toward her daughter by dragging Minaj’s son into the fray. “Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f##### him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! B#### WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING.”

Minaj responded with: “Cokey B PLS DONT SNIFF COKE WITH BABY #4/5. Word to Carlos.”

The insults didn’t stop there. Cardi challenged Minaj to a real-life confrontation. “DROP THE ADDY RIGHT NOW!!!! And don’t go tagging the feds and the police like you did 3 months ago.”

Minaj claimed Cardi’s team had previously begged her to collaborate. “Had the whole label fly out to CALI to BEG ME TO DO A JOINT TOUR & ALBUM WITH HER. I don’t wanna have to drop that RECORDED call. That’s why all the sabotage on my tour.”

Minaj also addressed Cardi’s police accusations. “Memba yall called cops on us last time? Made them tell us we had to leave NY b/c you & your man was afraid for yall lives???? Nah hoe. Drop the receipts. BARNEY B!!!!! You’ll be eating out the garbage cans of the Bronx in the name of JESUS. SOON.”

Cardi denied ever calling the cops and claimed Minaj’s husband was the one who violated probation. “Your dumb ass bum ass man went online talkin s### and doing threats while he was on probation DUMMY!!”