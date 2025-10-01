Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Continue To Threaten Each Other’s Kids, Families As Feud Spirals Out Of Control

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud exploded again as both rappers dragged each other’s children into a vicious online exchange.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignited their long-running feud with a barrage of personal insults on X that took a dark turn as both rappers targeted each other’s families.

Nicki Minaj launched the first attack, mocking Cardi’s financial status and throwing in a jab at her looks. “Camel & rat we are not fazed by botted tweets & bots in the comments. That’s precisely why you broke now,” she wrote.

She followed up with a dig at Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, writing, “Desiree got fillers since I said she ugly now she ugliERRRRRR oh btch. Let’s talk about your kids today. THATS on the docket nigha! shuffles papers.”

From there, the insults escalated quickly. “Ima kick your gums back into formation,” Minaj posted. She added, “SHRUMP SAYS face ahh.” Then came the most inflammatory line, aimed directly at Cardi’s daughter: “Dear Kulture VULTURE, your mom is pregnant with another monkey to add to her litter.”

Nicki Minaj didn’t stop there. “The gag is that she was jealous of a little baby boy simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together.”

Cardi fired back with a furious response, calling Minaj “a sick, pathetic, loser ass demonic insane b####.” She continued, “I said it back in 2018 and nobody believed me that you been talkin about my child since I was pregnant.”

“You BEEN jealous of my child,” Cardi B fumed. “I had never mentioned or talked about your f##### kid!!! It’s one thing to be jealous of me but to be jealous of my kids is insane.”

“You’re jealous of my kids because they beautiful and f##### smart and that’s why god punished you with having a slow ass kid,” Cardi B said about Nicki Minaj’s son, “Papa Bear.”

Cardi B then accused Minaj of resenting her own child. “You hate your child because you wish you could brag on him and his milestones, but the only thing you can brag on is hair you f##### dummy.”

She also challenged Nicki Minaj directly. “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT???”

“Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail,” she warned.

Nicki Minaj then shifted the conversation to other controversies, referencing Rymir Satterwaite, who claims Jay-Z is his father. “Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly. I’m sorry he wanted u in prison,” Nicki Minaj said.

She added, “He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system…welp…idk. This is all alleged.”

Nicki Minaj also posted the name “Cathy White” with no explanation. Shortly after, she uploaded a bizarre collage featuring a distorted photo of Jay-Z, Marge Simpson, a cartoon dinosaur, and stacks of cash.

The latest exchange marks one of the most personal and hostile moments in the years-long conflict between the two Hip-Hop heavyweights.

Their feud began in 2017 when Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1, sparking comparisons to Nicki Minaj among fans. Tensions grew after both appeared on Migos’ “Motorsport” in 2018, sparking rumors the pair dissed each other on the track, although both denied the chatter at the time.

That same year, things erupted physically at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week when Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj. Cardi B later accused Minaj of liking comments that insulted her parenting. Nicki Minaj denied the accusations.

The tension simmered online and in interviews. Minaj used her Queen Radio platform to take shots at Cardi, while Cardi responded with cryptic tweets and interviews.

The conflict reignited with more intensity after Cardi B dropped her new album, Am I The Drama? and now family members and children have become targets, making the feud more personal than ever.