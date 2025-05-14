Cassie Ventura Reveals Diddy’s Eye Watering Settlement Amount Over Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura testified she received a $20 million settlement from Diddy within 24 hours of filing a lawsuit, revealing disturbing details.

Cassie Ventura told a federal courtroom on Wednesday she received $20 million from Diddy just one day after filing a lawsuit last November that accused the Hip-Hop mogul of rape, abuse and sex trafficking, revealing new details tied to a sweeping RICO case against him.

Taking the stand for a second time in the ongoing federal investigation, Ventura said she initially demanded $30 million for a book she wrote about her relationship with Diddy, but it was ignored.

Eventually, Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November 2024, which was “settled for $20 million, in 24 hours,” Ventura said.

The lawsuit Ventura filed in November 2023 accused Diddy of a decade-long pattern of violence, coercion and control. It included allegations of physical beatings, forced sex acts with escorts and a 2018 rape that occurred after she attempted to leave him.

The testimony is part of a broader investigation into Diddy, who is facing federal charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Prosecutors are using Ventura’s statements to support the RICO case, which alleges a pattern of criminal behavior spanning years.

Ventura described the emotional toll of her years with Diddy, telling the court, “I took on a lot of responsibility for that that I never should have.”

She testified that she was forced into “freak-offs” with Diddy, involving multiple escorts. When asked how many of these events she participated in, Ventura responded, “Impossible to know. Hundreds.”

Ventura’s testimony this week is being used to support the federal government’s RICO case against Diddy.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into alleged sex trafficking and organized criminal activity tied to the music mogul’s inner circle.

A surveillance video released in May 2024 showing Diddy assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016 added further weight to her claims.

The footage, which was shown to jurors, matched descriptions in her lawsuit and prompted Diddy to issue a public apology, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video… I’m truly sorry.”