Cassie Ventura Says Diddy Beat Her Before Drake’s OVO Fest—Talks UTIs, Sores & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura testified that Diddy became violent after she planned to attend OVO Fest and described years of abuse, including coerced sex and physical assault.

Diddy became violent after ex Cassie Ventura told him she planned to attend Drake’s OVO Fest in Canada, the singer testified Wednesday during her second day on the witness stand in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

“He came to my home and tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame,” Ventura told the jury, describing the alleged assault that followed her decision to travel to the Toronto music festival.

On the stand, she detailed years of alleged abuse, including coerced sex acts with male escorts, drug use and physical violence. She said Diddy kept video recordings of the encounters and used them as leverage.

“He played them for me on one of his laptops. He said he’d release them,” Cassie said. When asked how that made her feel, she replied, “Trapped.”

She also said she often suffered from painful urinary tract infections after the “freak-offs,” a term used to describe group sex sessions allegedly arranged by Diddy.

“I got Urinary Tract Infections,” Cassie said. “Very. Anti-bacterials didn’t work anymore.” She also described painful mouth sores caused by repeated oral sex.

“I have all these sores on my tongue,” she said. When asked what caused them, she answered, “Friction in my mouth. Oral sex.”

Despite the infections and injuries, Cassie said the encounters continued. “To make him not threaten me,” she said, when asked why she participated.

She testified that after one encounter in the Hamptons, she blacked out from taking GHB and woke up naked in the shower. Cassie also described an incident at the Cannes Film Festival where Combs allegedly threw her off his yacht.

“Sean accused me of taking drugs from his boat. He threw me off, but my passport was still on the boat,” she said.

Later, on a flight back to New York, she said Combs switched seats to sit next to her and showed her more explicit videos. Later that night, they went out on the town.

“We went to a dinner. Then he wanted to have a freak off. So we had a freak off,” she said. When asked how she recovered from these sessions, Ventura said, “I’d take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We’d get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something.”

Cassie said she frequently used opiates after the encounters.

The testimony came as part of the federal sex trafficking trial against Diddy, who is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.