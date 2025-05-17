Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura’s husband addresses Diddy after her four days of testimony that revealed shocking revelations into her sex life.

Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, issued a statement after his wife took the stand over four days during Diddy’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

During her testimony, Ventura revealed debauchery that shocked everyone, including those closely following the case. The singer told prosecutors she had been beaten, kicked, stomped, urinated on and raped.

Upon cross-examination, Ventura admitted that she loved Diddy, participated in consensual sex and willingly procured and took drugs.

Her husband, Alex Fine, released a statement, commending her for her resilience after listening to four days of graphic and painful testimony.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats,” he wrote.

Fine then addressed Diddy directly.

“So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”

Cassie and Fine married in 2019 and share two daughters, with a third child due within the next few weeks.

Cassie Ventura also issued a statement following her testimony against Diddy, expressing relief and resolve.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” Cassie said.

Cassie, 38, who is eight months pregnant, added, “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

Diddy, who has denied all allegations, is currently facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The trial remains ongoing.