Chaka Khan & Melle Mel Make National Recording Registry With Historic Collaboration

Chaka Khan’s 1984 collaboration with Melle Mel just earned a spot in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Chaka Khan and rap legend Melle Mel just got their flowers from the Library of Congress after the National Recording Registry just inducted the 1984 smash “I Feel for You.”

This wasn’t just a feature; it was the moment R&B and rap stopped being separate lanes and became one sound.

Here’s what made it work. Producer Arif Mardin had a vision to blend two worlds that most people thought couldn’t coexist.

He took Prince’s original 1979 composition and reimagined it with Chaka’s powerhouse vocals, Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Melle Mel’s iconic rap intro that literally opens the track with his voice calling out her name.

That intro became instantly recognizable, and suddenly, Hip-Hop was the main event. The track won Grammy Awards and became a cultural moment, proving that rappers and singers could create something bigger together.

The Library of Congress recognized this legacy according to the official announcement, selecting 25 recordings for preservation this year.

Beyond Chaka’s record, the 2026 class includes Taylor Swift’s “1989” album, Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, Weezer’s “The Blue Album”, and Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain”. The Go-Go’s “Beauty and the Beat”, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Texas Flood”, and Reba McEntire’s “Rumor Has It” also made the cut.

The registry spans seven decades of American sound, from Spike Jones’ 1944 “Cocktails for Two” to Swift’s 2014 blockbuster.

Video game music got recognized too, with Bobby Prince’s “Doom” soundtrack joining the collection. This year’s selections brought the total registry to 700 recordings, each one preserved as part of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The 2026 inductees will be featured in NPR’s “The Sounds of America” series in the coming weeks.