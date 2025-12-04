Chance The Rapper Is New Voice Of Chicago Train Announcements

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chance The Rapper amplified Chicago pride with new CTA voice announcements promoting community and connection.

Chance The Rapper launched his vocal presence across Chicago Transit Authority stations on Wednesday, marking another milestone in the Grammy winner’s ongoing commitment to his hometown community.

The 31-year-old artist, who gained international recognition through his independent streaming-only releases, now provides voice announcements for CTA riders throughout the system.

Chance The Rapper’s collaboration with the transit agency represents a natural extension of his deep Chicago roots and public service advocacy.

“This is a unique partnership between two Chicago icons – CTA and Chance – that allows us to celebrate the special meaning they both have for our great city,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen.

The announcement collaboration follows Chance’s August 2025 release of STAR LINE, his second studio album and first major project since 2019’s The Big Day.

The independently released album continues his tradition of maintaining artistic control while addressing social themes.

“I think this partnership is so important because I grew up taking the Red Line train from 79th,” said Chance the Rapper. “All of the train lines create a pathway to connection and an opportunity for people to build community, and that’s what STAR LINE is about. It’s about us forming together to fight anything that’s going against us. This is an important time in the city for people to stand up, be brave and protective of each other.”

His CTA collaboration extends beyond simple announcements, with Chance The Rapper appearing on the transit authority’s official podcast “Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTA” to discuss his personal relationship with Chicago’s public transportation network.

The partnership represents Bennett’s continued investment in Chicago infrastructure and community building, complementing his educational initiatives and local economic development efforts.

His approach to civic engagement has consistently emphasized grassroots connection and direct community impact.

Bennett’s educational philanthropy through his SocialWorks nonprofit has distributed over $5.1 million to 51 Chicago schools since 2017.

His initial $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools in March 2017 established him as a significant advocate for local education funding. Most recently, SocialWorks awarded $100,000 grants to five CPS high schools in August 2025 to enhance career-focused programs.

Bennett’s voice will now guide daily commutes for thousands of Chicago residents, adding his distinctive presence to the city’s transportation landscape.

The transit partnership mirrors similar celebrity collaborations with public transportation systems.

Cardi B partnered with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority in September 2025 to record safety announcements and etiquette reminders for NYC subway riders.

The Bronx-born rapper’s “Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving” messages addressed fare payment, subway surfing prevention and general transit courtesy.