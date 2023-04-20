Charlamagne Tha God & Desus Nice To Serve As Guest Hosts For ‘The Daily Show’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The TV veterans get a shot at leading the long-running program.

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from The Daily Show in December 2022, the late-night series has presented rotating guest hosts. Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Nice will front the satirical news show in the coming weeks.

Comedy Central announced Charlamagne Tha God will take over hosting duties beginning May 15. Viewers can also expect to see Desus Nice behind The Daily Show desk on June 26. Plus, Michelle Wolf (June 5), Ronny Chieng (June 12), and Lewis Black (June 20) are part of the third wave of guest hosts.

Both Charlamagne Tha God and Desus Nice have experience hosting late-night television. In addition to his longtime gig on The Breakfast Club radio show, Charlamagne hosted Uncommon Sense on MTV2. The product of South Carolina currently leads Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week (formerly Tha God’s Honest Truth).

Desus Nice began his career in the entertainment industry as an internet personality. The Bronx native spent two seasons alongside The Kid Mero for the Desus & Mero talk show on Viceland. Desus & Mero moved to the Showtime network in February 2019 before the Bodega Boys podcasters eventually parted ways. Desus and The Kid Mero also appeared on Charlamagne’s Uncommon Sense.

The Daily Show premiered in July 1996 with Craig Kilborn as the host. Jon Stewart replaced Kilborn in January 1999 until he stepped away from the job sixteen years later. Trevor Noah followed Stewart in September 2015. Comedy Central has not named a permanent successor.

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, John Leguizamo, Desi Lydic, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Dulcé Sloan, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, and Roy Wood Jr. have taken on The Daily Show guest hosting responsibilities since January.