Chief Keef Fan Selling Rapper’s Used Double Cups For More Than $13K On eBay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the video uploaded to TikTok, the fan explained, “Chief Keef just drove past us and threw away his double cup in the trash. So ofc I went to go get it.”

A Chief Keef fan from San Anselmo, California went to great lengths to secure some memorabilia from the Chicago rapper. Earlier this week, Chief Keef was spotted pulling up to a dumpster in his custom Scooby-Doo Lamborghini. The fan watched him discard several pieces of trash, including a pair of used double cups, a caught it all on tape.

In the video uploaded to TikTok, the fan explained, “Chief Keef just drove past us and threw away his double cup in the trash. So ofc I went to go get it.”

Now, the Chief Keef fan is trying to sell the items on eBay—and it’s not the first time. His original listing was removed after it reached more than $15,000 and could be tied to drug paraphernalia. In the new listing, the fan claims the cups have nothing to do with drugs.

“Chief Keef Cups,” the description reads. “Double cups as seen in the video! First post got taken down at 15k so i made a new one, there are no drugs related to this at all, this is a collectors item.”

Bidding started at $425 and has now reached more than $13,000. Thirty-eight people have bid so far. Find the listing here.