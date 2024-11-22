Chris Brown Dance Battles Kai Cenat, Teaches “Tone Deaf” Streamer To Sing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown is going viral after joining forces with popular Twitch star Kai Cenat on his Mafiathon 2 subathon stream.

Kai Cenat has welcomed another celebrity onto his Mafiathon 2 subathon, inviting Chris Brown to join his livestream.

The popular Twitch personality began his planned 24 hours a day month-long stream on November 1, intent on reclaiming his title of most subscribers on the platform. With high-profile appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Kodak Black, G Herbo and many more, he broke his own record less than halfway through.

He achieved the feat by reaching 327,000 paid subscribers but is not approaching 500,000. However, the stream, and the high jinks continued on Thursday night (November 21), as Kai Cenat joined forces with R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Within less than 5 minutes, Cenat had challenged Brown to a dance battle. The singer joked that he was “ducking the smoke” because he was too old at 35 before being drawn out after Cenat called on fellow Twitch streamer Duke Dennis to teach Brown how to do a front flip.

Chris Brown does front flips with Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat on stream pic.twitter.com/65xTkzGlOr — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 22, 2024

Chris Brown Tells Kai Cenat: “You’re Tone Deaf!”

The stream only got more energetic from there, with the trio flexing their acrobatic skills before getting down to a dance battle. Later, Chris Brown tried to teach Kai Cenat to sing, but it didn’t go down well, with the former branding the latter “tone deaf.”

Chris Brown and Kai Cenat have a krump dance battle on streampic.twitter.com/otrFLRs4sg — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 22, 2024

Chris brown heard kai Cenat sing and said he needs autotune 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/I0ykMv37p4 — FuzionClipz (@FuzionClipz) November 22, 2024

Kai and Chris Brown dancing to Under the Influence pic.twitter.com/xUu1dNFPvp — Healing Energy (@breezybar023) November 22, 2024

Chris Brown’s appearance with Kai Cenat doesn’t come as a surprise. The controversial artist rarely gives interviews and has shunned mainstream media following his 2009 assault on Rihanna and other allegations of violence.

“I don’t want to be accepted by any of the mainstream media or fake celebrities. I am king in my own lane,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories in March. “Your fave ain’t got s### on me, and they know it. I ain’t finna tap dance for approval. You will beg forgiveness of me. That I do know.”

Meanwhile, the allegations are back in the spotlight following the release of a new documentary earlier this month titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence.