Chris Brown Says He Won’t “Tap Dance For Approval” In Rant Against Mainstream Media

Chris Brown claimed he’s a king in his own lane who no longer cares about people forgiving him for assaulting Rihanna.

Chris Brown lashed out against his detractors, targeting the mainstream media and “fake celebrities.” The R&B singer declared he would never seek the public’s acceptance and boasted about his status in an Instagram Stories post.

“I don’t want to be accepted from none of the mainstream media and fake celebrities,” he wrote. “I am king in my own lane. Your fave ain’t got s### on me and they know it. Ain’t finna tap dance for approval. You will beg forgiveness of me. That I do know.”

Brown posted the rant weeks after he called out the NBA for removing him from the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He claimed the NBA disinvited due to pressure from the event’s sponsor. Ruffles denied playing a role in Brown’s exclusion from the game.

“Ruffles sponsored [the] NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” the brand said in a statement.

Brown responded by accusing Ruffles of lying. He said the brand was trying to avoid backlash from his fans.

“@RUFFLES,” he wrote. “I guess yall tryna save face now! STAND ON BUSINESS. Don’t try to make it look like I’m trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what yall are doin!”

He added, “I HAVE NO REASON TO LIE. YALL KNOW I DON’T CHASE CLOUT! The only reason they responded is because of all the team breezy fans flooding they s###. Stop f###### playing with me! SEE HOW FAKE THIS S### IS… COWARDS!! YALL KNOW DAMN WELL I AIN’T LYING BECAUSE I NEVER BE ON THIS TYPE OF TIME. These b###### (@ruffles) tryna save face!”

Brown became a controversial figure after he beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault.