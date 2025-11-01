Chrisean Rock Shuts Down Critics Over New 20-Year-Old Rapper Boyfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock addressed her relationship with rapper “3” and addressed criticism over their age gap following her split from HoodTrophy Bino.

Chrisean Rock confirmed she’s dating 20-year-old aspiring rapper TopHat33k just weeks after ending her turbulent relationship with HoodTrophy Bino, brushing off criticism about their five-year age difference.

During a brief interview with TMZ Hip Hop in West Hollywood, the 25-year-old rapper and reality personality didn’t hold back when asked about her new romance.

Despite claiming she was trying “to keep this relationship private,” Rock volunteered details about the budding connection.

“We made it official probably like the day I met him,” she said, suggesting the relationship moved fast from the jump.

The new pairing comes on the heels of a messy breakup with HoodTrophy Bino in mid-October 2025.

Their split turned public after Bino claimed he ended things because Rock refused to remove a face tattoo of her ex, Blueface, sparking a back-and-forth on social media.

Rock also addressed online speculation about TopHat33k’s age, setting the record straight. “Y’all ain’t say nothing with Blue met me at 19 years old, so mind y’all business. It’s no age difference, I’m still a YN,” she said, clarifying that her new boyfriend is 20, not 18 as some had claimed.

The Baltimore native has made headlines for her relationships with rappers, most notably Blueface, with whom she shares a child.

Her romance with Bino unraveled after a Las Vegas hotel incident that ended with fines for property damage and Bino publicly criticizing her hygiene and parenting.

TopHat33k, who performs under the name “3,” remains something of a mystery. His real name and background haven’t been widely shared, and his music career appears to be in its early stages.

Chrisean Rock celebrates her new man “Top Hat’s” 19th birthday, a random YN with only 60 followers on IG, and shows him off to the world 👀 pic.twitter.com/7XtBep7XJQ — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) October 30, 2025