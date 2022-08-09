Chrissy Teigen Is Having Sweaty Nightmares After Getting Pregnant By John Legend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen took to her favorite platform Twitter to tell everyone about the sweaty nightmares she is having now that she is pregnant. Read more!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has “insane, sweaty nightmares” during her pregnancy.

The TV personality announced last week that she is expecting another child with her husband John Legend, and she gave her fans an update on the pregnancy on Twitter.

Chrissy explained that she had to come off her blood pressure medication while pregnant, and her “sweaty nightmares” have returned as a result.

I have had such insane, sweaty nightmares most of my life and was put on a blood pressure medication at bedtime. It made them completely go away. I can’t take it pregnant and they’re back 😭 I guess this is just a PSA for anyone that has them. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2022

“I have had such insane, sweaty nightmares most of my life and was put on a blood pressure medication at bedtime. It made them completely go away. I can’t take it pregnant and they’re back (crying emoji) I guess this is just a PSA (public service announcement) for anyone that has them,” she tweeted.

The 36-year-old added that the nightmares continue when she goes back to bed after waking up.

“I will wake up a few times a night just to dry off or the cold air will kill me. And if I wake up and fall back asleep, it treats it like a commercial and picks up right where it left off lol,” Chrissy joked.

Chrissy and John are also parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

However, the star suffered a devastating stillbirth in September 2020, a few months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, a boy they planned to name Jack.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs over the weekend, the All of Me singer reflected on the loss.

“You feel broken. There’s no real comfort and you’re always going to feel that loss,” he said. “It kind of spreads over time, so it doesn’t feel as heavy, but you’ll never forget it.”