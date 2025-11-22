Claressa Shields Denies She’s Carrying Papoose’s Baby Via Surrogate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields denies her cousin’s claims about surrogacy arrangement and fertility issues in explosive Instagram response to family drama.

Claressa Shields is setting the record straight after explosive family drama erupted on social media, with the undisputed boxing champion vehemently denying claims made by her cousin regarding a supposed surrogacy arrangement.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to address allegations that her cousin had been serving as her surrogate and spreading claims about Shields’ ability to have children.

The boxing superstar didn’t hold back in her response, calling out what she described as outright lies from a family member.

“I will not be letting people say and spread false things about me any longer. Charlita, you was not no damn surrogate mother for me, bro. Stop playing with me. Stop. I can get pregnant. I can have my own kids. I never need you to be no surrogate,” Shields said on an IG live.

Shields, who has built her career on being uncompromising both in and out of the ring, approached this personal attack with the same intensity she brings to her professional fights.

The 30-year-old champion made it clear that the surrogacy claims were fabricated and that her cousin was spreading false information about her reproductive health.

“Anybody who knows me knows that my life has been an open book. Literally. My life has been an open book. I’ve always been able to be seen. I’ve never disappeared for 12, 9 months, 6 months, 3 months of my life ever. People have always been able to see me outside. And it’s like, it’s just weird that people will go around lying, trying to make you look a certain way. Because you look so good now,” she said.

Claressa Shields and her boyfriend Papoose, celebrated their one-year anniversary in September. Their relationship started in mid-2024 when he attended one of her fights.

What started as fan support quickly evolved into something deeper, with the pair becoming inseparable by early 2025, despite a messy separation and divorce from his ex-wife, rapper Remy Ma.

The timing of these allegations comes as Shields continues to dominate the boxing world. She recently announced a massive, $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, making her one of sports’ highest-paid female athletes.