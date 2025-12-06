CLINTN LORD Accused Of Assaulting Women In Vacant Pacific Palisades Mansion As Sick Details Emerge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CLINTN LORD remains jailed after Los Angeles police say the Hip-Hop figure used a burned-out mansion to lure and sexually assault women.

CLINTN LORD allegedly used a scorched Pacific Palisades mansion as the backdrop for a disturbing series of sexual assaults, according to Los Angeles police, who arrested the Hip-Hop influencer on multiple rape charges.

The 32-year-old performer is being held on $1.42 million bail.

Both reported victims identified CLINTN LORD by name. Investigators believe he may have contacted them through social media, where he promoted himself under the CLINTN LORD persona, though that connection remains unconfirmed.

Authorities say CLINTN LORD lured at least two women to the fire-damaged property by pretending he lived there. Once inside, he allegedly attacked them.

“To me, that was especially disturbing that he would take advantage of that, as that community was healing, to sneak in there and represent the home as his own,” Detective Brent Hopkins told KNX News.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three counts of rape and one count of assault against Adams on November 21. His booking photo was released on December 3 as police asked the public for help identifying other potential victims.

CLINTN LORD gained traction in the Hip-Hop world through collaborations with artists like SAINT JHN, notably appearing on the track “Ay Caramba” with Kyle The Hooligan.

His online presence, bolstered by hundreds of thousands of followers, included music videos, modeling work and lifestyle content. His YouTube channel currently lists 2,890 subscribers.

Beyond music, CLINTN LORD walked in Kanye West’s YEEZY fashion shows and appeared in publications such as Vogue and Vibe. His Instagram accounts, under various usernames, often showcased his creative projects and personal brand.

CLINTN LORD is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 8.