CLINTN LORD faced rape charges as LAPD accused him of multiple forcible assaults, ending the influencer-rapper’s rise built through SAINT JHN collaborations.

Rapper/influencer CLINTN LORD is facing multiple rape charges following his arrest by Los Angeles police, marking a dramatic fall for the Hip-Hop artist who built his career through collaborations with prominent artists, including SAINT JHN.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the 32-year-old CLINTN LORD after investigators determined he allegedly committed forcible sexual assault against multiple women on separate occasions.

Police released CLINTN LORD’s photograph to encourage additional victims to come forward, expressing concern that unreported incidents may exist.

According to LAPD investigators, CLINTN LORD met two different female victims and invited them to a residence where he forcibly sexually assaulted them.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed three counts of rape by use of force and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony on Friday, November 21.

CLINTN LORD has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers across various platforms. His musical career included frequent collaborations with established artists, particularly SAINT JHN, which helped elevate his profile within the Hip-Hop community.

They recorded a few songs together, including “Ay Caramaba,” which also features Kyle The Hooligan.

CLINTN LORD was also an accomplished model who walked in Kanye West’s YEEZY fashion shows and appeared in magazines like Vogue and Vibe.

The artist remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Monday, December 8.