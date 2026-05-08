50 Cent’s London Boxing Drama Fightland Hits Starz in July

50 Cent’s bringing his G-Unit empire to the UK with Fightland, a gritty boxing crime drama premiering July 31 on Starz.

50 Cent is bringing his G-Unit empire to the UK with a brand new crime drama that’s about to shake up Starz.

The network just announced that Fightland, a gritty boxing series executive-produced by the Queens legend, will premiere on July 31 with new episodes dropping every Friday.

This marks Starz’s first wholly owned original since splitting from Lionsgate, and it signals the network’s commitment to building its own content pipeline.

The show follows Duke Kilroy, a disgraced former heavyweight champion whose world collapses after his brother Calvin gets murdered in a brutal assault. Duke snaps, ends up spending eight years locked up in a U.S. prison, and when he finally gets out, he’s got one thing on his mind: revenge.

According to Variety, Duke returns to London convinced that criminal kingpin Kingsley Marshall, his former promoter, set him up for the fall.

The cast includes Nicholas Pinnock as Kingsley, Deborah Ayorinde as Joy, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh, all bringing serious talent to a world of money, power, and betrayal.

According to Variety, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television is producing alongside Expanded Media, and the whole thing is built on 50 Cent’s proven track record in crime dramas.

The show will air on the Starz app and all streaming platforms, making it accessible to anyone with a subscription.

This is 50’s first internationally produced show through G-Unit, and he’s clearly betting big on the London boxing underworld as the backdrop for a story about loyalty, betrayal, and the cost of revenge.

Episodes premiere weekly, and per Deadline, the network’s already positioning this as a flagship title for its new era as an independent company.