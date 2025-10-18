Clipse Deliver “White” Chrismas With Holiday Shows At Virginia Beach Dome

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clipse returns to Virginia Beach for December holiday concerts following their successful 2025 reunion tour and new album release.

Clipse will return to Virginia Beach for two holiday concerts at The Dome on December 26 and 27, marking another homecoming for the Hip-Hop duo following their successful reunion tour.

Virginia Beach natives Pusha T and Malice announced the “Home for the Holidays” shows after completing their first tour in 15 years.

The brothers reunited professionally in 2025 with their fourth studio album Let God Sort Em Out, which was self-released on July 11 and marked their first project since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops.

The December concerts follow a sold-out performance at The Dome earlier this year during their reunion tour supporting the new album.

The 13-track project features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, The Creator and Griselda affiliate Stove God Cooks, with production handled by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams.

Tickets for both holiday shows go on sale October 17 at 10 A.M. Pre-sale information and VIP packages are available at letgodsortemout.com.

The duo’s return to touring comes after Malice embraced spirituality and briefly performed under the name “No Malice.” Their reunion album received positive reviews and marked a significant comeback for the Virginia-based Hip-Hop act.