Coi Leray: I’m The Queen At Versatility In My Generation

The “Players” hitmaker gets some pushback from online music fans.

Several female rappers seem to be in a race to be at the top of the pyramid at the moment. Apparently, Coi Leray sees herself as the modern-day Cleopatra of a certain area of Hip Hop.

2023 has produced mixed results for Coi Leray. Her “Players” single became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, her 2023 self-titled sophomore album only peaked at No. 102 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This year also saw Leray contribute “Self Love” to Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Additionally, she linked with Harlem rapper Dave East for the “Sex So Good” track off East’s Fortune Favors The Bold.

The day before Fortune Favors The Bold arrived on DSPs, Coi Leray took to Twitter to make a bold comment about herself. The Boston-born artist posted, “I’m the queen at versatility in my generation fasho!”

I’m the queen at versatility in my generation fasho ! #coi — Coi (@coi_leray) July 13, 2023

Other Twitter users also shared their thoughts on Leray’s declaration. Several accounts suggested Doja Cat holds that versatility crown, while Billboard Women in Music’s Rising Star Award winner Doechii also received mentions.

This was not the first time Coi Leray placed herself above her rap peers. Two years ago, she said none of her fellow 2021 XXL Freshmen can see her in the booth. That class also included acts like 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Lakeyah, Toosii, Blxst, DDG, and Rubi Rose.

Then last year Leray questioned the success of the rest of the 2021 Class. The Republic Records-backed performer asked, “I was looking at the XXL lineup like, ‘Where’s everybody at, yo? Where’s everybody at, man?’ Because they were s####### on me for XXL. Where’s everybody at?”

In May of this year, Coi Leray again took the time to let the world know how she feels about herself. Benzino’s daughter proclaimed, “Lol, I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is.”