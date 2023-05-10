Coi Leray Declares She’s “That Girl” In The Booth, On Stage & In Real Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Trendsetter’ album creator has a message for her followers and her detractors.

“The music industry is over-saturated. Every song is a hit. Everybody is a star,” tweeted Coi Leray on May 8. That statement ignited a lot of discourse on social media over the last several days.

In particular, one Twitter user accused Coi Leray of benefiting from that over-saturation in the music industry. The 25-year-old “No More Parties” rapper fired back at her critics in a series of tweets on Monday.

“Y’all buggen. My versatility, my stage presence. My stats. My collabs. My Brand Deals. Fashion Girl. I can dance. Sing. Rap. It’s fine if you don’t see it now. I’m in no rush for you to notice,” wrote Leray.

She also added, “Lol, I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is. Shout out to my b###### who stay true to themselves and [don’t give a f###] what nobody has to say!”

One Fan Advises Coi Leray To Check Her Ego

In response to that Twitter post, one of Coi Leray’s fans warned the Trendsetter album creator not to get too cocky. According to the Republic recording artist, arrogance is not the issue.

“I’m not cocky at all. I’m human. I should be able to speak how I feel. Look at me like ya sistaaa when you need a have a drink and call ☎️. Don’t worry bootsyyy. It’s all love end of the day,” Leray responded.

Coi Leray called out her “haters” during a performance at the 2023 Something in the Water Festival earlier this month. That diatribe came after Leray seemingly settled a brewing beef with fellow female rap star Latto.

2023 has been a big year for Coi Leray so far. “Players” became her first song to break into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region. Plus, Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes jumped on an official “Players” remix.

The music industry is over saturated. Every song is a hit. Everybody is a star. — Coi (@coi_leray) May 8, 2023

Y’all buggen. My versatility , my stage presence . My stats. My collabs. My Brand Deals . Fashion Girl. I can dance. Sing . Rap. It’s fine if you don’t see it now. I’m in no rush for you to notice https://t.co/yRwRcGt2VY — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

lol I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth. On the stage. On the red carpet. On the radio. Overseas. And that’s just what it is. Shout out to my b###### who stay true to them selves and dgaf what nobody has to say! — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

They not bringing me down. Just a friendly reminder https://t.co/6VKawhxtok — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

How many people on TikTok went top 10 gobal? How many on TikTok had the amount of success I had with NMP , TWINNEM, BIG PURR, DDG IMPATIENT , plus soooo many more https://t.co/0UfhLtyV1M — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023

Don’t lock me in a box!!!! However yes ima rapper trapper baller singer dancer and just might adddd ACTRESSS to the listttt https://t.co/4g9HQJejHw — Coi (@coi_leray) May 9, 2023