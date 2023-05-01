Coi Leray Calls Out “Haters” During Festival Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Every day… a new b#### got my name in her mouth.”

Rising recording artist Coi Leray once again had something to say to her critics. The “Players” rapper used the Something in the Water Festival to get some things off her chest.

Coi Leray took a moment to address the crowd during her set at the Virginia Beach event. The Boston-born performer went into a tirade about unnamed individuals.

“People talk s### every f###### day. Every day it’s a hater on my dick, a new b#### got my name in her mouth. Somebody got something weird,” said Coi Leray at Something in the Water.

Leray added, “But the best thing that got me here is my team, and of course, number one, God. You can’t do it without them, period. If you’re a selfish b#### and you wanna be on some, ‘Imma do it myself’ – don’t be one of them.”

Previously, Coi Leray called out fellow rap star Latto by name on Twitter. The Trendsetter album creator took issue with Latto rapping “smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray” on her “Put It On Da Floor” track.

However, Leray later admitted her response may have been an overreaction. The two rappers apparently settled their differences with each woman publicly acknowledging the other following the rift.

Iggy Azalea also recently had to deny rumors that she shaded Coi Leray in an April 21 tweet. In addition, Leray may have had friction with her “Blick Blick” collaborator Nicki Minaj last year.

Numerous female rappers, including Cardi B and JT of the City Girls, clashed online numerous times in 2022. There is also speculation that Nicki Minaj and Latto have been trading subliminal disses in their recent music after beefing on social media.