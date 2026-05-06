Brorilla Disses GloRilla Drake, Latto And Soulja Boy On New Track

Brorilla just dropped a diss track called “Therapy” taking direct shots at her sister GloRilla, Brandon Ingram, Drake and others caught in the crossfire.

Brorilla just took her ongoing feud with sister GloRilla straight to the studio with a new diss track that’s got the internet in a chokehold right now.

The track, is a bop titled “Therapy,” is packed with direct shots at Glo, her boyfriend Brandon Ingram, and a whole list of other names she’s got beef with.

In the track, Brorilla addresses everything from Brandon Ingram to her sister’s collaboration with Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion’s breakup with Klay Thompson, calling out GloRilla for staying silent while the Houston rapper dealt with public turmoil.

She also called out Finesse2Tymes, Soulja Boy, and Drake in her diss track, accusing them of teaming up against her as she talks to her therapist.

The root of this whole thing goes back to Brorilla’s claims that GloRilla neglected their family despite being a multimillionaire.

She’s said their father was struggling financially and their mother was still working despite Glo’s success.

GloRilla fired back with her own accusations, saying Victoria was jealous and even physically assaulted her when they were younger. Then Glo responded on her track “GOMF” with Latto, taking direct shots at her sister and calling her out publicly.

Things escalated when GloRilla went on social media with both of her parents to address the allegations head-on.

Her father made it clear that family business should stay private and that the public didn’t need to be involved in their personal matters.

The family feud between these two has become one of the messiest situations in Hip-Hop right now, with both sides refusing to back down.