Cops Arrest Home Intruder Claiming To Be Drake’s Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drizzy has more drama in his life at the moment.

“You are hiding a child” will likely go down as one of the most memorable lines from a Hip Hop diss record. A lot of Drake fans found out the Canadian performer had a son thanks to Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” track.

Aubrey Drake Graham is the actual father of a boy named Adonis. A 23-year-old man is claiming to be an offspring of the Honestly, Nevermind album creator too. Police confronted the fraudulent Graham family member last Friday.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles law enforcement officers arrested a man for trying to enter Drake’s $75 million estate. While the intruder reportedly did not make it inside the home, cops arrested him for misdemeanor trespassing.

Drake apparently was not at the house at the time of the intrusion. The OVO Sound leader has spent time in Sweden recently. That overseas trip was marred by controversy in recent days.

Rumors circulated claiming Swedish authorities detained Drake on marijuana charges. Representatives for the former child actor vehemently denied the reports of his arrest in the European nation.

However, Drake reignited the discussion by posting a document titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained” to his Instagram page. The unverified paperwork from the “Public Prosecutor’s Office” led to observers questioning his rep’s initial denial.

As Drake deals with drama at home and abroad, the 35-year-old Grammy winner’s “Jimmy Cooks” continues to do well on the Hot 100 chart. The 21 Savage-assisted single currently sits at #8 on Billboard‘s weekly song rankings after debuting at #1.