D Smoke Battles Buddy On Red Bull’s ‘Rap IQ’ Game Show

Watch the latest edition of the Hip Hop trivia program.

Who is more informed about Hip Hop facts – D Smoke or Buddy? Both California-based emcees put their knowledge to the test on the latest episode of Rap IQ.

Red Bull’s Rap IQ pits D Smoke and podcaster WeezyWTF against Buddy and digital creator Eutel Wallace. YouTube vlogger Patrick Cloud served as the host for the Hip Hop trivia show.

D Smoke and Buddy had to play games such as “Cap or Fact,” “Bounce The Track,” and “Lucky Number.” In addition, Patrick Cloud interviewed the contestants about their careers.

For example, Cloud asked D Smoke if he would ever release a Gospel album. The Rhythm + Flow season one winner responded, “I would not put that out of reach. I love Gospel music.”

Both D Smoke and Buddy imitated late rap legend DMX on the program. Buddy channeled X for the “Rapped Up” round. Smoke provided a DMX-inspired performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

After taking the crown on Rhythm + Flow in 2019, D Smoke earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album (Black Habits) and Best New Artist at the 2021 ceremony. He also appeared as a cameo in the Peacock series Bel-Air.

Zoink Gang member Buddy dropped the critically-acclaimed Harlan & Alondra album in 2018. That project featured A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and more. Buddy also contributed to the chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Westside Boogie versus GRIP and LaRussell versus P-Lo took place on previous editions of Rap IQ. Upcoming episodes of the Red Bull-backed series will feature Kamaiyah, Flau’jae, Gloss Up, and more.

Rap IQ lives on the Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel, Red Bull’s new home for Hip Hop content. In addition, Red Bull 1520 presents rap cyphers with Coast Contra, KenTheMan, Baby Tate, LaRussell, Nana, Buddy, and more.