DaBaby Shows Off 40-Acre Empire While Discussing His Comeback With Gillie & Wallo

DaBaby opened up about his career on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” discussing his growth while showcasing his 40-acre property.

Gillie and Wallo pulled up on DaBaby on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” to talk business, resilience and what he’s building for the future.

The North Carolina rapper sat down with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 for what turned into one of the most memorable episodes of the podcast yet.

But this wasn’t your typical interview setup. The crew decided to get creative and turned “Cooking with Kirk” into “Construction with Kirk” right there on DaBaby’s sprawling 40-acre property.

The real conversation came when DaBaby opened up about his journey. He talked about the ups and downs his career has seen after his career stalled when comments he made about gay people with AIDS went viral.

“On this end of it, like on the other side of it, after thugging it out and then getting on the other side of it and doing it my way, this is the feeling that you work and you grind for. This is the feeling that can’t be found any other way. You gotta get all the way to the top, fall all the way to the bottom and get your ass back up through there to get this feeling,” DaBaby said.

DaBaby went wild operating a bobcat, demolishing a house, while Wallo tried keeping pace, and Gillie kept the energy light with his comedy. It was hands-on, it was real, and it showed a different side of the rapper than fans usually see.

After tearing down the structure, the whole crew hopped on DaBaby’s 4×4 and explored the land.

They rode through trails, checked out what he’s got planned for the property and got a firsthand look at what the rapper’s building from scratch.

When it comes to just stopping and quitting and s###, I’m just simply not that type of n####, like, I’m gonna thug through it. So that ain’t foreign to me at all, going through s### and having to work through it.”