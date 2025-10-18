Gillie & Wallo To Battle Howie Mandel In Hilarious Global Gaming League Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gillie & Wallo are stepping into esports ownership and taking on Howie Mandel in a wild Global Gaming League showdown that mixes Hip-Hop, comedy and gaming chaos.

In a mashup nobody saw coming, Hip-Hop’s loudest podcast duo Gillie & Wallo are squaring up against Hollywood funny man Howie Mandel in what’s being billed as one of the most entertaining clashes in esports history.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts are officially joining the Global Gaming League (GGL) as team owners, marking their entry into the competitive gaming arena. The matchup — Gillie & Wallo’s Million Dollaz Gaming Teamversus Mandel’s Howie Do It Gaming Team — will take place live in Las Vegas on Oct. 29 and stream exclusively on the GGL YouTube channel on Nov. 7.

Founder Clinton Sparks said this is much bigger and meaningful that it seems.

The DJ and CEO told AllHipHop exclusively, “Most of us from underprivileged neighborhoods have looked to music and sports as a way to a better life. Gaming is the new way out of the hood, and we’ve built something where everyone and anyone can join, climb the ranks to fame and a build a career as a gamer.”

This won’t just be another gaming match either. Expect heavy smack talk, high energy and more according to Hip-Hop Gamer.

“This is so dope,” he told us. “It is going to huge out in Vegas. This is exactly what happens with cultures collide.”

“Gillie and Wallo bring the type of passion, competition, smack talking and credibility that defines what GGL is all about,” said Sparks. “Pairing them against Howie Mandel’s team aligns with what the mission of the GGL is all about — bringing different cultures, industries and worlds together.”

The Philly natives have built a media empire, from their landmark Barstool Sports podcast deal to their other business ventures. Gillie and Wallo have vested interests in Noggin Boss hats and Pure Fuel energy drink.

But, when it comes to gaming, Gillie said he’s going to destroy the comedian.

“I love Howie Mandel, but we’re about to embarrass that man in 4K,” Gillie said. Wallo echoed his partner’s sentiments with: “Howie better bring his A-game. We don’t lose on the mic or the monitor.”

For the GGL, known for merging music, celebrity, and competitive gaming, this matchup represents the next step in bridging cultures through entertainment. With comedians, rappers, and esports pros colliding in one digital arena, the event promises a spectacle that’s as much about laughs and personality as it is about gameplay.

Howie Mandel is known for his quick wit, but he has not commented yet. What he feels or says remains to be seen.

Lastly, there will be a halftime performance by early 2000s rock favorites Wheatus.