Denver Nuggets Win NBA Championship For First Time In Franchise History

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship in franchise history on Monday night (June 12), beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship in franchise history on Monday night (June 12), beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Led by Nikola Jović and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets barely held on and were losing multiple times throughout the game. They managed to fight their way to a victory, and Jović was crowned MVP as his team members shed a few tears.

YOUR DENVER NUGGETS ARE THE 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆#bRINGItIn pic.twitter.com/aOHqbUYwOx — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023

As expected, the Ball Arena in the Mile High City exploded in celebration while Jović’s two giant Serbian brothers lifted Nuggets coach Michael Malone into the air. It was a sight to see, and the world was clearly watching.

The Spirit of the Nuggets. Togetherness. Family. Team. Commitment.



Wow



pic.twitter.com/RWwMUoyNe2 — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 13, 2023

Naturally, the game was a trending Twitter topic and several Hip-Hop artists took to the social media platform to congratulate the team. DJ Quik wrote simply, “Congratulations Denver Nuggets,” while former Tommy Boy A&R Dante Ross noted, “Fantastic game The Heat have mad heart.”

Congratulations Denver Nuggets! — Dj Quik (@djquik) June 13, 2023

Fantastic game The Heat have mad heart — Dante Ross (@DanteRoss) June 13, 2023

The Hip-Hop reactions are slowing trickling in, but the fans are going nuts—including Barack Obama, Russell Wilson, Ciara and Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023

CHAMPIONSHIP CITY, BABY! 🗣 A crowd has gathered at 20th and Market in downtown Denver after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA title. pic.twitter.com/nMLGPyqieZ — Denver7 Nuggets News (@DenverChannel) June 13, 2023

"how does it feel to be an nba champion?"



Jokic: "It's good. The job is done and we can go home now." — L'Orange / The Mad Writer (@LOrangeMusic) June 13, 2023

The moment the Denver Nuggets became world champions 🫂 pic.twitter.com/rdasFbCRlb — Denver7 Nuggets News (@DenverChannel) June 13, 2023