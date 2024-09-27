Did Diddy Cause P!nk’s Social Media Wipeout? Here’s What She Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

P!nk insists her exit from social media platform X was unrelated to Sean “Diddy” Combs’s recent legal troubles.

“This account will self-destruct in two minutes,” the singer posted before deleting her social media presence on the site formerly known as Twitter.

However, rumors began swirling after Diddy’s was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Speculations suggested P!nk’s exit was an attempt to distance herself from Diddy.

Taking to Instagram to clear the air, the “So What” singer set the record straight.

“I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!” P!nk wrote. “There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned.”

Usher, similarly caught up in the controversy, had his own say after his X account was also wiped.

In a statement, the “My Boo” artist claimed his account was hacked. “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!” he remarked.

P!nk had previously detailed her reasons for leaving X during an interview with the Australian radio show “Carrie and Tommy.”

She cited online hostility and death threats as her primary motivations.

“Oh my God, I feel free. I’m so done,” the 45-year-old noted. “I’ve had so many beautiful experiences on Twitter and so many wonderful connections that I would have never had otherwise but that is not what Twitter is anymore, it’s not even called Twitter anymore. Now it’s just a cesspool of unhappy people that go on there to dump. It’s just no good for your mental health, it’s just not good.”

Diddy, maintaining his innocence, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City as he awaits trial.