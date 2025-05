Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A male escort who went by the name “The Punisher” testified about being paid for up to 12 “freak-offs” with Diddy and Cassie Ventura.

The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial heard testimony from former escort Sharay Hayes, who detailed a series of explicit hotel encounters involving the embattled Hip-Hop mogul and Cassie Ventura, revealing he later chronicled the experiences in a self-published book.

Known professionally as “The Punisher,” Hayes told the court he was hired between 2012 and 2014 to perform in what were described as “freak-offs” — erotic scenes orchestrated by Cassie, who used the alias “Janet.”

Hayes said he was unaware of her or Diddy’s identities at first. According to Hayes, Cassie greeted him in a robe and wig and explained the scene would involve “mutually applying” baby oil.

“[Diddy] wanted us to keep our bodies covered, to shine,” Hayes testified, adding that Diddy would remain at a distance, often in a cap, silently observing and giving “subtle directions to Miss Ventura based on, like I said, angles and lighting, positioning and sometimes the sexual activity.”

Hayes said Cassie instructed him not to speak to or look at Diddy during the encounters. “Try not to look at him and no communication,” she allegedly told him. He said she often glanced toward Diddy for cues mid-act.

Hayes says he participated in between eight and 12 “freak-offs” and was paid between $1,200 and $2,000 per session. He said he was eventually dropped after one session where he failed to maintain an e#######. He also testified he never saw drugs or cameras during any of the sessions.

In court, Hayes disclosed that he initially thought he was the only escort involved but later learned he was one of over a dozen male escorts mentioned in prosecution evidence.

Diddy & Cassie Ventura Encounters Feature In Hayes’ Book

Hayes later wrote about the experiences in his book In Search of Freezer Meat, where he referred to Diddy and Cassie as a “married wealthy couple,” without naming them.

He testified that “six-and-a-half pages” of the book detail his sexual encounters with the pair.

In the book, Hayes recounted being hired by “Janet” to create “sexy, erotic scenes” and said he realized the man watching was Diddy after seeing “Welcome Sean Combs” on the hotel TV screen.

He claimed Diddy sometimes wore a veil or face covering and would toss cash and condoms on the bed, saying, “I like this s###,” while watching.

Hayes admitted in court that he exaggerated some aspects of Cassie’s character in the book but confirmed that the events aligned with his testimony.