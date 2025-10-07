Diddy Begs Judge To Send Him To Rehab-Focused Prison Fort Dix

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy asked a federal judge to recommend Fort Dix prison so he can get drug treatment and stay near family while serving time.

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to serve his time at a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, where he can access drug treatment and stay closer to family as he begins a four-year sentence tied to prostitution-related convictions.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s legal team filed a motion Monday (October 6) asking U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to “strongly recommend” that the Bureau of Prisons assign him to FCI Fort Dix, a sprawling facility located about 70 miles south of New York City.

The request came just days after Diddy was sentenced to 50 months behind bars for violating the federal Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Attorney Teny Geragos argued in court documents that Fort Dix would best support Diddy’s rehabilitation goals. The prison offers substance abuse programs, vocational training and more accessible family visitation. Geragos wrote the facility would allow Diddy “to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

The 55-year-old music executive has been detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest.

That time will count toward his sentence, making him eligible for release in roughly three years.

According to NBC News, FCI Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in the country, housing nearly 3,900 inmates. The facility has previously held high-profile figures, including Martin Shkreli and several organized crime figures.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal troubles are far from over. He remains the subject of multiple civil lawsuits, including one filed by a former stylist who accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse over the course of a decade. His attorneys have dismissed those claims as “falsehoods.”

Former President Donald Trump recently told reporters that Diddy had requested a pardon. However, Trump did not say whether he would consider granting it.