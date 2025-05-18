Diddy’s Bodyguard Makes Connection To Baby Oil & Shiny Suit Era

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Gene Deal linked Diddy’s “Shiny Suit” era to disturbing baby oil rituals described by Cassie during her testimony in the mogul’s federal sex trafficking case.

Diddy and baby oil are two things that might’ve seemed unrelated until the disgraced mogul’s arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September of 2024.

Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal connected the dots between the Hip-Hop mogul’s infamous “Shiny Suit” era, baby oil and the disturbing testimony from Cassie during his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case.

The “Shiny Suit” era, which ran from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s, was marked by flashy music videos, metallic outfits and a celebration of excess.

Deal, who worked for Diddy from 1991 to 2005, said the mogul’s obsession with all things glossy wasn’t just a fashion statement—it was a warning sign.

“The shiny suit man, you know, from the 90s, he liked everything shiny. Didn’t that n#### come out with shiny suits with Mase? Huh? Didn’t they tell you that everything… had to be shiny? He liked it glistening. Dude is a weirdo,” Deal said during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Cassie Ventura’s four-day testimony painted a grim picture of life behind the velvet ropes of Bad Boy Records. She described being coerced into freak-offs, where male escorts were paid to perform sex acts while Diddy allegedly watched, often under threats of violence or exposure.

Ventura said they would go through at least 10 bottles of baby oil during the freak-offs. Prosecutors say Diddy’s staff, including security and assistants, were present at these events, supplying condoms, drugs and baby oil.

Cassie said the oil was sometimes heated to Diddy’s liking and reapplied every five minutes. She recalled being asked to sit in a kiddie pool filled with baby oil while fully clothed in a hotel room.

“Whatever demon got a hold of him, that’s the demon. And that’s what that demon wanted to see. ‘Cause all that s### is demonic, bro. All that s### is demonic,” Gene Deal said.

Deal believes Cassie was manipulated into the lifestyle and said Diddy was responsible for her drug use.

While some observers have questioned Cassie’s willingness in the events she described, Gene Deal pushed back against that narrative, saying the power imbalance and manipulation made her a victim, not a participant.

“He fed her drugs, fed her pills, fed her alcohol, and fed her mushrooms and things that she never took before to f##### her mind up. She’s taking cocaine. She’s taking opiates. She’s taking molly. She’s taking alcohol. She was a victim. And by her being a victim, that don’t stop her from not having those addictions that come with being a victim.”