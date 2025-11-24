Diddy Caught on Camera At Fort Dix: How Illegal Prison Videos Surface

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy was spotted on video working in Fort Dix prison library, raising questions about how footage was illegally obtained and leaked

Diddy has been captured on video inside Fort Dix federal prison, marking the first footage to emerge of the Hip-Hop mogul behind bars as he serves time on federal charges.

The videos obtained by TMZ show Diddy working in the prison’s media library located within the chapel area, where he assists with distributing movies and religious materials to fellow inmates.

The footage reveals Diddy wearing a brown knit cap over his now-gray hair, removing his scarf and blue coat to reveal the standard gray prison uniform underneath.

Additional clips capture Diddy without his cap, fully displaying his graying locks, as he engages in what appears to be a friendly conversation with other inmates in the hallway before continuing down the corridor.

The emergence of these videos raises serious questions about federal prison security protocols and how such footage was obtained.

According to the Bureau of Prisons policy, inmates are strictly prohibited from possessing any recording devices. Federal correctional facilities maintain zero-tolerance policies regarding contraband wireless devices, including cell phones and cameras.

Prison security experts indicate that such videos typically surface through one of two illegal channels: contraband cell phones smuggled into the facility by inmates or corrupt correctional staff members who either record footage themselves or leak official surveillance material.

The FBI has documented that contraband cell phones represent a persistent security threat in federal facilities nationwide.

These devices are often smuggled in by visitors, corrupt staff members, or through elaborate schemes involving accomplices outside the organization. Inmates caught with such devices face additional federal charges and extended sentences.

Alternatively, the footage could have originated from a correctional officer who either used personal recording equipment or leaked official surveillance footage to media outlets.

Such actions would constitute serious federal crimes, including violations of Bureau of Prisons regulations and potential charges related to official misconduct.

Fort Dix, classified as a low-security federal correctional institution, houses approximately 3,000 inmates and maintains extensive surveillance systems throughout the facility.

The institution’s security protocols are designed to prevent precisely this type of unauthorized recording and distribution of inmate footage.

Diddy has already drawn the attention of prison officials during his incarceration.

Previous reports indicated he was caught consuming homemade alcohol behind bars and participating in unauthorized three-way phone calls, both violations of federal prison regulations.

The music executive is currently serving time after being convicted of violating the Mann Act and is expected to remain incarcerated until 2028. His legal team has filed appeals seeking to expedite the review of his case.

Federal authorities have not yet announced whether they are investigating how these videos were obtained or if any charges will be filed related to their unauthorized recording and distribution.