Diddy Begins 50-Month Sentence At Fort Dix After Federal Sex Conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs began his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix Thursday after being convicted under the Mann Act.

Sean “Diddy” Combs arrived at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Thursday (October 30) to begin serving a 50-month sentence for federal sex-related crimes tied to the Mann Act.

The 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced in October to four years and two months in federal prison.

His legal team had requested placement at Fort Dix, citing access to rehabilitation programs and family visitation.

“Sean’s appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults,” defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro said.

The Mann Act, passed in 1910, has been used in several high-profile cases, including those involving R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Diddy was acquitted of more severe racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could have led to a life sentence. Prosecutors had pushed for a sentence of 135 months, calling him “unrepentant” in court filings.

Diddy has been in custody since his September 16, 2024, arrest at a Manhattan hotel. Before his transfer, he was held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where his attorneys described the conditions as “inhumane.”

They claimed he was kept on “constant suicide watch,” had limited access to clean water, was served food containing maggots and was denied regular physical activity.

Diddy Allegedly Threatened By MDC Inmate Before Fort Dix Transfer

In October 2025, Diddy was reportedly threatened by another inmate who held a homemade blade to his throat while he slept. According to longtime friend Charlucci Finney, the incident was meant to intimidate rather than injure.

On October 6, attorney Teny Geragos submitted a formal request for Diddy to serve his sentence at Fort Dix, noting the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and its proximity to family.

The letter stated Diddy would be able to “address drug abuse issues” and “maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

In addition to prison time, Diddy was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and will be under supervised release for five years after his sentence. His projected release date is May 8, 2028; however, this could be shortened with good behavior and program completion.

His legal team is pushing for a fast-tracked appeal, with oral arguments expected in April.

They argue the Mann Act was misapplied in Diddy’s case and that he had no financial incentive to transport male escorts.