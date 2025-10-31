Diddy Faces May Face Criminal Probe Over Producer’s Shocking Claim Of Wild Oral Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Hay filed a police report accusing Diddy of a 2021 sexual assault, adding to the Hip-Hop mogul’s already mounting legal battles.

Diddy is under scrutiny again as Los Angeles authorities weigh possible criminal charges tied to disturbing sexual assault accusations made by music producer Jonathan Hay, who claims the Hip-Hop mogul forced him into a sexual act during a 2021 meeting in California.

According to a police report obtained by the New York Post, Hay recounted the alleged incident to officers in Florida this past September.

The report echoes the claims in his July civil lawsuit, where he accused Diddy of forcing him to perform oral sex after being restrained by two unidentified men at a private residence.

The alleged assault took place during a business meeting with CJ Wallace, son of the late Notorious B.I.G., and entrepreneur Willie Mack.

Hay told police the confrontation happened after he disclosed a prior incident involving Notorious B.I.G., where he claims Diddy masturbated on one of the rapper’s shirts in February 2020 and threw it at him while saying, “Rest in peace BIG.”

That moment, Hay said, created a rift between him and Wallace when he revealed it to him later that year.

“These two dudes come over and they put this, like COVID masks, like the full face that people would wear. I could still see, like, the floor and stuff under my eyes,” Hay said during an interview with RealLyfe Productions. “They push me back into this room and there’s this ottoman. I fall in the back of the chair and then, you know, Diddy’s comes in. I could see his feet, and I’m trying to look up through these little cracks, and he’s, like, ‘you know, you don’t deserve Biggie Smalls. You don’t deserve to be with the Biggie Estate…and next thing you know, Diddy is putting his dick in my mouth.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed whether an investigation is active; however, Largo police in Florida have verified the legitimacy of Hay’s report.

Hay also told officers he has struggled with mental health issues since the alleged assaults and has not communicated with anyone involved in the project since March 2021.

Diddy’s legal team has denied the claims in the civil suit. The 55-year-old, born Sean Combs, is currently serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was transferred to the federal facility on Thursday after spending nearly two months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his September 2024 arrest.