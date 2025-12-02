Diddy Held Freak-Offs To “Celebrate” Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clayton Howard accused Diddy of hosting freak-offs on March 9, the same day The Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down in Los Angeles.

Diddy allegedly orchestrated annual sex-fueled gatherings on the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, according to disturbing claims made by former escort Clayton Howard, who says he was trafficked for years by the Hip-Hop mogul and singer Cassie.

One of the most unsettling details in Sean Combs: The Reckoning is Howard’s claim that these sessions were scheduled every March 9, the day Biggie was murdered in 1997.

“Every March 9, the day Biggie got murdered, they would fly me to wherever they were,” Howard said in the documentary. “I would hang out, drink and party with them for three or four days while I had sex with Casandra. I don’t know if that was his release for that day or whatever, but they always called me on March 9.”

Among the most bizarre accusations is one involving bodily fluid collection. Howard said he was stunned when the couple allegedly saved his semen in a cup for a year.

“The weirdest thing was they used to physically collect my semen in a cup,” he claimed. “They collected my semen for, like, a year…he told me, ‘I like to see her play with it and drink it.’”

Howard is suing Diddy and Ventura for recruiting him for so-called “freak-offs” that allegedly involved drugs, coercion and repeated sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in New York, outlines years of alleged abuse beginning around 2009.

Howard claims he was trafficked for sex and used as “entertainment” at private encounters involving both Combs and Ventura. He also alleges he was pressured into taking ecstasy and subjected to degrading acts, some of which Ventura allegedly directed.

Howard also alleges that Ventura had unprotected sex with him, became pregnant, and later had an abortion without informing him. He claims she continued to have unprotected sex with him afterward.

The lawsuit further alleges she knowingly transmitted a sexually transmitted disease to him. While Howard has said in interviews that he believes it was chlamydia, court filings reportedly identify the STD as herpes.