EXCLUSIVE: Cassie Accused Of Ducking Male Prostitute Suing Over Wild Freak Offs With Diddy

Cassie Ventura is accused of dodging legal service in a lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, who claims she and Diddy forced him into sex acts.

Cassie is being accused of avoiding a lawsuit from a man who claims she and Diddy hired him for sex parties during their relationship, according to a new court filing in Los Angeles.

Clayton Howard alleges Cassie Ventura has gone to “great lengths” to stay hidden and dodge service of legal documents tied to his civil suit. Howard says he has spent months trying to locate her, but claims she’s using her resources to remain out of reach.

Howard, who also identifies as a victim in the federal criminal case against Diddy, says Cassie’s legal team has blocked his efforts.

He accuses her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, of refusing to accept service despite speaking publicly on her behalf.

“Cassie Ventura has used substantial resources to conceal her whereabouts,” the filing states, adding that Wigdor “is not authorized” to receive legal papers for this case.

Howard says he hired a private investigator and multiple process servers who searched DMV records, property databases and visited several addresses in Connecticut. He also emailed Wigdor’s office three times but received no cooperation.

Now, Howard is asking the court to approve an alternative method of service. He argues that Cassie is playing a “cat-and-mouse game” to avoid being pulled into court proceedings.

As part of his motion, Howard submitted a list of media appearances and public statements made by Wigdor and his co-counsel Meredith Firetog since June 2025.

The exhibits show that the attorneys gave at least seven public statements or interviews on Cassie’s behalf, including to outlets such as ABC News, NBC, and E! News, following Diddy’s July 2 conviction and October 3 sentencing.

Howard argues that Wigdor’s continued media involvement proves he is Cassie’s representative and should be authorized to accept service.

The lawsuit, filed June 29, 2025, names both Diddy and Cassie and accuses them of orchestrating sex parties involving male prostitutes and other participants.

Howard claims he was coerced into these encounters and subjected to degrading acts, including being filmed while masturbating for hours at Cassie’s direction.

He also alleges that Cassie knowingly gave him a sexually transmitted disease and became pregnant by him before having an abortion without his knowledge.

Howard says Diddy was often present but acted more as an overseer than a direct participant. He describes Diddy as “jealous” and “controlling,” but says the music mogul typically stayed in the background during the encounters.

Despite being subpoenaed, Howard was not called to testify during Diddy’s criminal trial earlier this year.

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in federal prison on October 3. He is currently serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Cassie previously settled a separate civil lawsuit against Diddy in 2023 for $20 million, as revealed during her testimony in May 2025.

Cassie also received a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel related to their cover-up of the infamous incident at the resort, where Diddy was caught on camera beating her up.

Howard explained how he was victimized during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

“I was there for days. They would lie to me and tell me I was coming for 24 hours and they would basically keep me by keeping my phone in my clothes for days, not allowing me to leave. And then finding out that she slept with all of these men after having contracted chlamydia all of those years ago, I totally feel like I’m a victim.

“Because I would have never had unprotected sex with this girl if I realized that she was sleeping with half of the Lakers unprotected. I wouldn’t have did that. I’m not that type of guy. I had a girlfriend who will definitely testify to the fact that she never contracted an STD from me. I was always clean,” Howard said.