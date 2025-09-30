Diddy Could Spend A Decade In Prison As Prosecutors Push For 11-Year Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces up to 11 years in federal prison as prosecutors push for a lengthy sentence tied to his prostitution-related conviction.

Sean “Diddy” Combs could spend more than a decade in federal prison after prosecutors asked a Manhattan judge to hand down an 11-year sentence tied to his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The embattled Hip-Hop mogul, who was found guilty in July of transporting male sex workers across state lines for drug-fueled sexual performances, is set to be sentenced Friday (October 3) by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

According to court documents cited by Reuters, prosecutors are pushing for “at least 135 months’ imprisonment” and a $500,000 fine.

The sentencing recommendation caps off a stunning downfall for the Bad Boy Records founder, once considered one of the most powerful figures in music.

Diddy was acquitted of the most severe charges—racketeering and sex trafficking—which carried the possibility of life in prison. Still, the jury convicted him on two federal counts tied to transporting men for sex acts involving his former girlfriends.

During the trial, prosecutors described disturbing scenes, alleging Diddy orchestrated so-called “Freak Offs,” where he directed and filmed the encounters while using drugs. Two ex-girlfriends testified that Diddy physically assaulted them and threatened to cut off their financial support if they refused to participate.

Defense attorneys argued Diddy should serve no more than 14 months, claiming the court should disregard the abuse allegations since jurors cleared him of coercion.

If the judge agrees, Diddy could walk free by the end of the year thanks to time served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 2024 arrest.

The final decision now rests with Judge Subramanian, who will weigh both sides during Friday’s hearing in Manhattan federal court.