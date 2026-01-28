Diddy Sex Worker Sues 50 Cent, Netflix Over Docuseries Portrayal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clayton Howard sued 50 Cent and Netflix, claiming his story was distorted in the Diddy docuseries to protect Cassie.

Clayton Howard just hit 50 Cent and Netflix with a lawsuit over how they portrayed his story in the hit documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The former sex worker says they twisted his testimony to make Cassie look like a victim instead of what he calls his “primary trafficker.” Howard appeared in the Netflix docuseries that dropped last month. But he’s not happy with the final cut.

His lawsuit claims the producers “deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented” his account to protect Cassie Ventura while silencing his allegations against her.

“This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs,” Clayton Howard alleges in court documents. He says 50 Cent created a “commercially profitable narrative” that protected a documented trafficker.

The irony runs deep here.

Diddy threatened to sue Netflix and 50 Cent over the same documentary, but never followed through. His lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter, claiming the footage was “stolen,” and demanding that Netflix pull the series.

They warned of legal action but never filed anything. Now one of Diddy’s alleged victims actually did what the mogul only threatened to do. Howard wants Netflix to add a notice that accounts are “edited and may not reflect complete testimony.” He’s also seeking damages for what he calls severe harm to his reputation.

The lawsuit stems from Howard’s larger legal battle against both Diddy and Cassie. He filed a $20 million suit against the former couple in July 2025, claiming they sex trafficked him for over a decade.

Howard alleges Cassie recruited him through an escort agency around 2009 and arranged paid encounters that often included threesomes. According to Howard’s claims, Cassie used aliases while Diddy operated under the name “Frank Black.”

He says Cassie arranged sessions where Diddy would watch or participate. Howard also alleges that Cassie gave him an STD, became pregnant by him, had an abortion without telling him and then continued having unprotected sex.

The former escort argues Cassie wasn’t just a victim but an active participant who helped manage the trafficking operation. He’s currently studying law while representing himself in the complex case.

Howard says the government used his cooperation when it helped their case, but now treats him like he’s invisible. The unresolved status of his claims has blocked his application to the Backpage Remission Program, a federal fund distributing $200 million to trafficking victims.

Cassie previously accused Diddy of rape and abuse in her own civil case, settling with him for $20 million in November 2023.

Neither 50 Cent nor Netflix has publicly responded to Howard’s new lawsuit.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have meant decades in prison.