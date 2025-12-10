Diddy Prepares $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Netflix, Per New Report

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy allegedly prepares to challenge 50 Cent and Netflix in a billion dollar clash that could transform the stakes around celebrity documentary storytelling.

Diddy is moving toward a massive courtroom fight as he and his family prepare a $1 billion defamation lawsuit against Netflix in a clash that goes back to the most watched documentary on the platform right now. The rumored development arrives as attorneys for the Combs family push back at explosive claims featured in the 4-part series executive produced by 50 Cent.

The Netflix special has dominated viewing charts with more than 25 million streams and ignited a storm of allegations about the Hip-Hop mogul’s personal life. The project includes accusations that Diddy abused women, assaulted male employees, forced the Notorious B.I.G.’s family to cover funeral costs and even slapped fired out of his mother Janice Combs. Those claims traveled fast across social media as the series gained traction.

Representatives for Biggie’s estate contacted Media Take Out directly and disputed the suggestions about funeral expenses. According to the estate, the idea that Combs made the family pay for the legendary rapper’s funeral is completely false. The allegation is being described as inaccurate and unsubstantiated.

Janice Combs’ team followed with their own response after the documentary included claims that Diddy mistreated his mother. Her representatives rejected the narrative entirely and called it “deeply hurtful” and “fabricated,” adding fuel to the Combs family’s argument that Netflix allowed harmful material to flourish.

Inside Diddy’s camp, people familiar with the situation insist the project was built on unreliable interviews and misleading statements that mischaracterize his life at a critical moment.

One insider told MTO, “This documentary was made to assassinate his character. It isn’t journalism — it’s entertainment.” Their position is that the series goes beyond sensationalism and crosses into defamation as it presents what they view as fiction dressed up as fact. Interesting.

Behind the scenes, the family has hired one of the country’s most powerful firms with plans to seek at least $1 billion in damages, the source says. Sources say the number could rise if Netflix refuses to retract certain claims. If the case moves forward, it would eclipse the high profile $750 million defamation settlement reached in the fallout over the 2020 election. That comparison alone underscores how far the Combs family is willing to go.

Presently, Netflix stands behind the program while 50 Cent continues to comment online, creating a volatile mix of views, memes and more making this a complete spectacle. What began as a docuseries could become a legal showdown that could reshape celebrity defamation battles for years. Le Sigh.

I guess the fans will wait and see.