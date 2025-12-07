Diddy’s Mom Says He Never Slapped Her, Trashes 50 Cent’s “Fake” Netflix Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is under fire in a new Netflix documentary, but it’s his mother who’s pushing back hard against what she calls a smear campaign involving 50 Cent, false abuse claims and a decades-old tragedy.

Janice Combs, the 83-year-old mother of the embattled Hip-Hop mogul, issued a sharp rebuke of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered on December 2 on Netflix.

In a statement to Deadline, she said the film contains “inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life” and accused the producers of trying “to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

The documentary, which explores allegations against Diddy, including sex trafficking and racketeering, features an interview with Kirk Burrows, an early associate of Diddy, who claims the Bad Boy Records founder once slapped his own mother during a conversation following the 1991 City College stampede that left nine people dead.

Janice called that claim “inaccurate and patently false.”

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” she said. “That was a very sad day for all of us.”

She also took aim at the documentary’s executive producer, 50 Cent, accusing him of using Burrows and the tragedy to push a personal agenda.

“For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records, is wrong, outrageous and past offensive,” she stated.

Diddy’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix on December 1, calling the series a “hit piece” and labeling Jackson’s involvement as “corporate retaliation.”

Janice Combs, who reportedly attended nearly every day of her son’s two-month trial in Manhattan this summer, said the documentary’s tone and content were designed to provoke rather than inform.

She accused the streaming giant of going “salacious to promote the series.”

Diddy is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted of two counts of transporting two male prostitutes across state lines.