Diddy Slapped His Mom & Called Her Out Of Her Name, According To Netflix Doc

Diddy sent explicit emails to Aubrey O’Day during “Making the Band” filming, a new Netflix documentary reveals shocking harassment claims.

Diddy sent sexually explicit emails and images to Aubrey O’Day while filming Making the Band, and once beat up his own mother, according to explosive allegations in Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary that premiered Tuesday (December 2).

Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes alleged that Diddy once became physical with his mother, Janice, following the 1991 City College tragedy that killed nine people.

“I saw him put his hands on her, call her b#### and slapped her,” Burrowes claimed.

The four-part series, executive produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, also features Aubrey O’Day reading aloud from a March 23, 2008, email allegedly sent by the Bad Boy Records founder.

“I don’t want to just f### you, I want to turn you out,” O’Day recited from the message. “I can see you being with some m########### that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it. I just want and like to do things different. I’ma finish watching this p### and finish masturbating. I’ll think of you. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me.”

The email concluded with Diddy’s standard signature: “God bless. Diddy. God is the Greatest.”

O’Day, a former member of Danity Kane, stated that she repeatedly rejected Diddy’s advances and believes her refusal led to her dismissal from the group.

“I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually,” she said in the documentary.

The singer revealed learning within the past two years about an affidavit from a woman claiming to have witnessed an incapacitated O’Day being sexually assaulted by Diddy and another man in 2005.

“I don’t even know if I was raped,” O’Day said, adding she has no memory of the alleged incident. “And I don’t want to know.”

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the documentary includes never-before-seen footage of Diddy in the six days before his September arrest on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The series shows the disgraced mogul strategizing with lawyers and family members to control the public narrative.

Two jurors from Diddy’s recent criminal trial explained their decision to acquit him of sex trafficking charges involving Ventura, despite acknowledging evidence of domestic violence. The 55-year-old music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty of transportation for prostitution charges.

Diddy’s representatives have denounced the documentary as a “shameful hit piece” using “stolen” material never authorized for release. Netflix has not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations.

The series also features interviews with former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, Diddy-Dirty Money member Kalenna Harper and former staffer Capricorn Clark, among others.