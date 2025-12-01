Diddy Blasts 50 Cent’s “Illegal” Netflix Doc As A Shameful “Hit Piece”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy slammed 50 Cent’s new Netflix docuseries as “illegal” and nothing more than a calculated “hit piece” that could result in legal action.

Diddy slammed 50 Cent and Netflix over a new documentary series that revisits the multiple allegations made against him, calling the project “illegal” and “unequivocally false” in a strongly worded statement.

The four-part docuseries, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television and debuts on Netflix tomorrow (December 2).

The series will explore the numerous accusations made against Combs, including sexual assault and abuse claims, which have led to over 100 civil lawsuits and a federal investigation that landed the Bad Boy founder in the slammer for the next four years, at Fort Dix.

A spokesperson for Combs issued a firm response to The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. “As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

The statement continued, “It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs. Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront.”

Earlier today, 50 Cent went on Good Morning America to discuss his reasoning for producing Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The G-Unit boss denied it was personal.

According to Fif, the imprisoned mogul was giving Hip-Hop a bad name and to top it all off, no one was speaking out against Diddy, which is why he produced the documentary.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would have you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors,” 50 said. “There’s no one else being vocal. So you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”