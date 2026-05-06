Boosie Badazz Becomes Unlikely Hero As Northside High Principal Returns To Work

Boosie Badazz got a Louisiana principal suspended for letting him speak to students, then publicly fought to get him his job back.

Boosie Badazz walked into a Louisiana high school to inspire some kids and accidentally cost the principal his job, but this story has a good ending.

Principal James Rollins of Northside High School in Lafayette was back at work May 5 after the Lafayette Parish School System reinstated him following a six-day suspension that the entire internet had opinions about.

Rollins was placed on administrative leave April 30, one day after Boosie rolled through his school unannounced and hyped up students in the gymnasium while a DJ played “Wipe Me Down.”

The district said the visit violated policy because Rollins never got approval from Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. before letting the rapper on campus.

Boosie wasn’t having any of that, and he went straight to Facebook to set the record straight.

“I’m asking that the school board in Lafayette please, please allow this man to be principal again,” Boosie said. “I did not rap. This man was looking out for those students. He said, ‘Just give them some positive words.’ He even told me, ‘No music, no rapping, none of that.'”

Boosie told News 15 he felt terrible because the whole thing came from a genuine place.

“All I did was said a few words to uplift the kids about life, about purpose, about things like that,” he said. “The kids enjoyed it.”

The public pressure worked.

Per KPLC, sources confirmed Rollins served a three-day suspension before the district quietly put him back in his office. To be clear about what actually happened: Rollins’ only offense was inviting a guest without going through the proper paperwork first, because Boosie showing up at a Louisiana high school was already a story before anyone got suspended.

No students were harmed, no music was performed, and the kids reportedly left that gym more motivated than they walked in.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was rolling out the welcome mat for Boosie during the same week all this drama was playing out.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard declared May 10 “Boosie Badazz Day,” honoring the rapper’s ties to the community and his representation of the state’s cultural identity.

Boosie was in the area to promote his annual Boosie Bash concert at the Cajundome, and a Louisiana state rep, Tehmi Chassion, was with him at Northside the whole time.

It’s a solid redemption arc for a rapper who started 2026 beating a federal gun case, walking out of a San Diego courtroom with time served and three years of supervised release in January.

Principal Rollins has more than 25 years of experience in education and was appointed to Northside High in June 2024.