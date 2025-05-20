Diddy Accused Of Smashing Cassie Ventura’s Door In With Hammer During Fit Of Rage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Diddy allegedly tried to force his way into Cassie Ventura’s home with a hammer after a brutal hotel assault, according to testimony delivered Monday (May 19) in a New York courtroom.

The disturbing claim came from Kerry Morgan, a former assistant and close friend of Ventura, who described a terrifying encounter that followed the now-public 2016 hotel beating.

That incident, captured on surveillance footage and shown in court last week, showed Diddy attacking Ventura in a hallway.

Morgan told jurors the violence didn’t stop there. She said Diddy showed up at Ventura’s residence shortly after she arrived and tried to break in.

“He was hitting the door with a hammer to try to open it,” Morgan testified. “I was freaking out. I don’t think (Ventura) cared if (Diddy) came in and killed her.”

Morgan said Ventura had a black eye at the time and appeared emotionally detached. She claimed Diddy arrived about 30 minutes after she got there.

The assistant also testified that she was assaulted by Diddy in 2018 inside Ventura’s Hollywood Hills apartment. She said the Hip-Hop mogul accused Ventura of cheating and turned violent.

“He choked me,” Morgan told the court, adding that she had “finger marks on my neck.” She continued, “When I got up, he boomeranged a (coat) hanger at my head.”

Morgan said she sought medical help at an urgent care clinic and was diagnosed with a concussion. She told the court that the attack ended her friendship with Ventura.

Diddy is currently facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.