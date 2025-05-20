Diddy Trial: Graphic Images Of Cassie Ventura’s Injuries & “Freak-Off” Escorts Released By Prosecutors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy trial prosecutors released dozens of disturbing images, including photos of “freak-off” participants and Cassie Ventura’s injuries.

Sean “Diddy” Combs sat stone-faced in court as prosecutors unveiled graphic photos of Cassie Ventura covered in bruises and a gallery of 13 male escorts allegedly involved in “freak-off” sex parties he orchestrated and watched while masturbating.

Prosecutors reveals photos of the sex workers involved in the Diddy and Cassie 'Freak-offs'. pic.twitter.com/ICUcoZfRBN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 20, 2025

The disturbing evidence, presented Tuesday (May 14), included stills from Combs’s own video recordings, which prosecutors say depict coerced group sex acts that Ventura testified she was forced to participate in at his demand.

She testified that Combs liked to “direct” them as he watched and masturbated, and said some of the sessions stretched for hours, with one lasting four days.

The photos, prosecutors argued, support a pattern of sexual exploitation, manipulation and violence that Ventura and others say defined their time around Combs.

In addition to the escort photos, prosecutors introduced images of Ventura’s injuries—welts, cuts and bruises she claimed were inflicted by Combs.

🚨🚨🚨NEW: Prosecutors in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial have uploaded some of the evidence photos they’ve shown to jurors of the various injuries that Cassie Ventura testified she suffered at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. These two pictures show… pic.twitter.com/1ogiMdUuyy — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) May 19, 2025

One photo showed a knife she said she kept nearby to protect herself. Surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 was also shown, allegedly capturing Combs kicking, dragging and shoving Ventura as she tried to flee one of the “freak-offs.”

Prosecutors also entered into evidence photos from the night of Combs’s arrest, showing $9,000 in cash, bottles of baby oil and drugs that tested positive for ketamine and MDMA.

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testified that she saw Combs assault Ventura and recalled an incident where he allegedly hit her with a frying pan.

Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan told the court she saw Ventura’s injuries firsthand and begged her to leave Combs.

Morgan said she was also assaulted by Combs and later paid $30,000 to stay quiet.

Former assistant David James described an atmosphere of fear and control, detailing how Combs’s security team carried weapons and how hotel rooms were prepped for his encounters.

Prosecutors said the evidence paints a broader picture of coercion, threats and blackmail, including claims that Combs threatened to leak explicit footage to silence Ventura and others.