Diddy Allegedly Wore Women’s Burka To Freak-Offs, Forced Lie Detector Tests On Employees

Diddy allegedly required his employees to undergo lie detector tests when his valuables went missing and disguised himself in a full-body niqab at sex parties to avoid being recognized, according to sworn testimony presented in court.

Former assistant David James, who worked for Diddy between 2007 and 2009, testified that he was subjected to polygraph testing more than once during his employment at Bad Boy Entertainment.

“This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve in it,” James recalled being told when he was hired.

During questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Slavik, James confirmed he had taken a lie detector, adding that only he and the examiner were present.

James said the tests were triggered by missing items, including a watch Diddy believed had been stolen.

“It was very intimidating. They put monitors on my head, my chest and my hand.” When asked if he could have refused, James replied, “Not to keep my job.”

He also recounted that Capricorn Clark, a music executive and creative director who worked with Diddy at Revolt TV and Combs Enterprises, was once forced to take a polygraph to prove she hadn’t stolen jewelry.

“Once Capricorn Clark had to take a lie detector to prove she wasn’t part of a heist of Mr. Combs’ jewelry,” James said.

In separate testimony, Sharay Hayes, who goes by “The Punisher,” claimed he attended multiple sex parties with Diddy and Cassie Ventura at upscale New York hotels, including Trump International and Essex House.

Hayes alleged that Diddy initially concealed his identity by wearing a black niqab, a traditional Islamic garment that covers the body and face, leaving only the eyes visible.

As Diddy grew more comfortable, Hayes said the mogul swapped the niqab for a baseball cap. Hayes estimated he had between eight and twelve encounters with the couple. Diddy has denied all allegations through his legal team.

While his attorneys acknowledged past domestic violence, they rejected claims of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The testimony was part of ongoing legal proceedings tied to multiple lawsuits and federal probes into Diddy’s alleged behavior spanning years.